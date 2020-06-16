All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1101 W Barry Ave 1103-3W

1101 West Barry Avenue · (773) 458-4670
Location

1101 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1103-3W · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Lake View apt near Brown Line - Property Id: 284352

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beautiful Lakeview. This renovated unit offers a vintage charm with impressive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with newer appliances and dishwasher, large new windows, central air/heat, and a private deck! Shared laundry in building. Street parking. Pets are welcome.

Photo is not of exact unit.
Property Id 284352

(RLNE5794822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

