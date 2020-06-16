1101 W Barry Ave 1103-3W

Amenities
Gorgeous Lake View apt near Brown Line - Property Id: 284352
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beautiful Lakeview. This renovated unit offers a vintage charm with impressive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with newer appliances and dishwasher, large new windows, central air/heat, and a private deck! Shared laundry in building. Street parking. Pets are welcome.
Call me today for a video tour! DO not apply before contacting me.
Photo is not of exact unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284352
Property Id 284352
(RLNE5794822)