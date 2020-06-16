1101 W Barry Ave 1103-3W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous Lake View apt near Brown Line - Property Id: 284352



Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beautiful Lakeview. This renovated unit offers a vintage charm with impressive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with newer appliances and dishwasher, large new windows, central air/heat, and a private deck! Shared laundry in building. Street parking. Pets are welcome.



Call me today for a video tour! DO not apply before contacting me.



Photo is not of exact unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284352

Property Id 284352



(RLNE5794822)