1101 South State Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Spacious South Loop renter's dream! Rent INCLUDES everything besides electric! Walking distance to Red, Orange & Green trains, Trader Joe's, Grant Park, restaurants, cafes & more! Northern light exposure and IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Open floor plan with large breakfast bar, granite counter tops & plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Floor to ceiling windows highlighted by private balcony. Enjoy the pool and sun deck on a warm summer day! 24 hr door staff. Rent includes gas, cable, internet & water. Heated attached parking for additional $150/month. Income must be 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio. No pets. $500 non-refundable move-in fee. Available now!