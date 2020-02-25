All apartments in Chicago
1101 South State Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:28 AM

1101 South State Street

1101 South State Street · (773) 270-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious South Loop renter's dream! Rent INCLUDES everything besides electric! Walking distance to Red, Orange & Green trains, Trader Joe's, Grant Park, restaurants, cafes & more! Northern light exposure and IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Open floor plan with large breakfast bar, granite counter tops & plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Floor to ceiling windows highlighted by private balcony. Enjoy the pool and sun deck on a warm summer day! 24 hr door staff. Rent includes gas, cable, internet & water. Heated attached parking for additional $150/month. Income must be 3-to-1 income-to-rent ratio. No pets. $500 non-refundable move-in fee. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 South State Street have any available units?
1101 South State Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 South State Street have?
Some of 1101 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 South State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 South State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1101 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 South State Street does offer parking.
Does 1101 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 South State Street have a pool?
Yes, 1101 South State Street has a pool.
Does 1101 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 South State Street has units with dishwashers.
