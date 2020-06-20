All apartments in Chicago
1100 N Wells St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1100 N Wells St

1100 North Wells Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1889 · Avail. now

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
INCREDIBLE PRICE IN LUX OLD TOWN BUILDING - Property Id: 214407

New convertible in Old Town - AMAZING location, steps to Wells St, the Red Line, Gold Coast, River North, and more!
European cabinetry
Fully-integrated appliances
Granite slab countertops
Expansive windows with roller shades
Washer and dryer
Hardwood

Best amenities in the city! -
Heated pool, hot tub,
Outdoor lounge
Rooftop sports court
Sports lounge
Fitness center
Dry sauna, steam room

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214407
Property Id 214407

(RLNE5766477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

