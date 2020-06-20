1100 N Wells St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

INCREDIBLE PRICE IN LUX OLD TOWN BUILDING - Property Id: 214407



New convertible in Old Town - AMAZING location, steps to Wells St, the Red Line, Gold Coast, River North, and more!

European cabinetry

Fully-integrated appliances

Granite slab countertops

Expansive windows with roller shades

Washer and dryer

Hardwood



Best amenities in the city! -

Heated pool, hot tub,

Outdoor lounge

Rooftop sports court

Sports lounge

Fitness center

Dry sauna, steam room



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



