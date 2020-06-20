All apartments in Chicago
11 South Green Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 AM

11 South Green Street

11 North Green Street · (443) 904-5424
Location

11 North Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$3,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE! This is a corporate housing unit and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. Great opportunity for a flexible lease term! Available unfurnished for $3,103/month through October 20th, 2020 or fully furnished for $4,103/month. Month to month leases are available for the furnished option. Spacious and sleek corner two bedroom, two bathroom apartment features in-unit washer/dryer, balcony, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, and more. Live in the heart of the West Loop and walk to all that downtown Chicago has to offer! Multiple units are available - inquire for more details and information. Please note that photos reflect a similar unit and floor plan - ask for a virtual tour of the exact unit! Building has plenty of great common area amenities, including a gym, outdoor pool, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 South Green Street have any available units?
11 South Green Street has a unit available for $3,103 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 South Green Street have?
Some of 11 South Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 South Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 South Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 South Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 South Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 11 South Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 South Green Street does offer parking.
Does 11 South Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 South Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 South Green Street have a pool?
Yes, 11 South Green Street has a pool.
Does 11 South Green Street have accessible units?
No, 11 South Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 South Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 South Green Street has units with dishwashers.
