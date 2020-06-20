11 South Green Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE! This is a corporate housing unit and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. Great opportunity for a flexible lease term! Available unfurnished for $3,103/month through October 20th, 2020 or fully furnished for $4,103/month. Month to month leases are available for the furnished option. Spacious and sleek corner two bedroom, two bathroom apartment features in-unit washer/dryer, balcony, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, and more. Live in the heart of the West Loop and walk to all that downtown Chicago has to offer! Multiple units are available - inquire for more details and information. Please note that photos reflect a similar unit and floor plan - ask for a virtual tour of the exact unit! Building has plenty of great common area amenities, including a gym, outdoor pool, and much more!