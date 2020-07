1047 South Oakley Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HISTORIC TRI-TAYLOR-UIC MEDICAL DISTRICT - DUPLEX - NICE OPEN CONCEPT 1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AREA, 2 BEDROOMS WITH OFFICE/DEN CAN BE USED AS A SMALL BEDROOM, MAIN LEVEL: KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DEN AND 3/4 BATH, DUPLEX DOWN TO LOWER LEVEL 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATH & LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SIDE BY SIDE WASHER & DRYER, EXTRA STORAGE SPACE, SMALL REAR DECK. NEAR CTA, BLUELINE, I-290, MINUTES FROM UIC, STROGERS, MALCOLM X COLLEGE, VA, FBI FEDERAL BUILDING, LOOP, COLUMBIA, IIT, TAYLOR STREET RESTAURANTS, RANDOLPH STREET, UNITED CENTER, PERMIT PARKING ZONE 80. PERFECT SPACE FOR REMOTE WORK FROM HOME/STUDYING. AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1 OR AUGUST 1 MOVE-IN DATES.