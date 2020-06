Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to call home. This unit offers a large eat-in kitchen, gated yard with 1 space for parking, security system and plenty of storage. Unit has hook-up for in unit laundry and also a half bath in the basement. Move in Fee $600, Renters Insurance Required.