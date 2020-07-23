All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1042 North Wood 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1042 North Wood 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1042 North Wood 3

1042 North Wood Street · (410) 322-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1042 North Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Must See! Bright & Sunny Remodel. Private Deck! - Property Id: 313617

Take a look at this amazing, newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath in Wicker Park/UK Village! Features include a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms, and private deck! Parking is available for rent. Just 3.5 blocks to the Blue Line. Please note: Some Photos were taken prior to renovation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1042-north-wood-chicago-il-unit-3/313617
Property Id 313617

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 North Wood 3 have any available units?
1042 North Wood 3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 North Wood 3 have?
Some of 1042 North Wood 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 North Wood 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1042 North Wood 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 North Wood 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1042 North Wood 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1042 North Wood 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1042 North Wood 3 offers parking.
Does 1042 North Wood 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 North Wood 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 North Wood 3 have a pool?
No, 1042 North Wood 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1042 North Wood 3 have accessible units?
No, 1042 North Wood 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 North Wood 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 North Wood 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1042 North Wood 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
5125 W Madison St
5125 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity