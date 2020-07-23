1042 North Wood 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Must See! Bright & Sunny Remodel. Private Deck! - Property Id: 313617
Take a look at this amazing, newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath in Wicker Park/UK Village! Features include a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms, and private deck! Parking is available for rent. Just 3.5 blocks to the Blue Line. Please note: Some Photos were taken prior to renovation.
No Pets Allowed
