1038 North LaSalle Street

Enjoy this jewel of the GOLD COAST. A stunningly bright, naturally lighted town home on a secluded cul-de-sac on Maple, off LaSalle. Throughout the three stories of this 2+bedroom/ 2.5-bath home you'll enjoy features such as; a private outdoor roof deck terrace, 2 private garages, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, in unit washer dryer, exposed brick, built in shelves, two fireplaces and a ton of storage. Sleek renovations completed in 2017, include new kitchen, and all new baths. Located just five blocks from the lake, a three-minute walk to red line, close to all shopping, right in the heart of the Gold Coast, and just a few blocks from Old Town. The home is off of Maple-- does not face LaSalle.