Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

1038 North LaSalle Street

1038 N La Salle Dr · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1038 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit W · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this jewel of the GOLD COAST. A stunningly bright, naturally lighted town home on a secluded cul-de-sac on Maple, off LaSalle. Throughout the three stories of this 2+bedroom/ 2.5-bath home you'll enjoy features such as; a private outdoor roof deck terrace, 2 private garages, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, in unit washer dryer, exposed brick, built in shelves, two fireplaces and a ton of storage. Sleek renovations completed in 2017, include new kitchen, and all new baths. Located just five blocks from the lake, a three-minute walk to red line, close to all shopping, right in the heart of the Gold Coast, and just a few blocks from Old Town. The home is off of Maple-- does not face LaSalle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 North LaSalle Street have any available units?
1038 North LaSalle Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 North LaSalle Street have?
Some of 1038 North LaSalle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 North LaSalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 North LaSalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 North LaSalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1038 North LaSalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1038 North LaSalle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 North LaSalle Street offers parking.
Does 1038 North LaSalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 North LaSalle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 North LaSalle Street have a pool?
No, 1038 North LaSalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 North LaSalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 North LaSalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 North LaSalle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 North LaSalle Street has units with dishwashers.
