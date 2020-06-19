1028 W Addison St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly green community microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community

Fantastic 2B/2B in Wrigleyville - Property Id: 293559



This fantastic building located in the unbeatable Wrigleyville neighborhood has taken city living to a whole new level! Residents have the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city - literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the perfect apartment for you! Apartment baths are furnished with contemporary chrome Delta fixtures and accessories and Ecobee thermostats for a smarter apartment experience. Pet-friendly and Green Building!



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293559

Property Id 293559



(RLNE5830462)