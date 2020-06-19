All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1028 W Addison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1028 W Addison St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1028 W Addison St

1028 West Addison Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1028 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3326 · Avail. now

$3,326

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
green community
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
Fantastic 2B/2B in Wrigleyville - Property Id: 293559

This fantastic building located in the unbeatable Wrigleyville neighborhood has taken city living to a whole new level! Residents have the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city - literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the perfect apartment for you! Apartment baths are furnished with contemporary chrome Delta fixtures and accessories and Ecobee thermostats for a smarter apartment experience. Pet-friendly and Green Building!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293559
Property Id 293559

(RLNE5830462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 W Addison St have any available units?
1028 W Addison St has a unit available for $3,326 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 W Addison St have?
Some of 1028 W Addison St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 W Addison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 1028 W Addison St offer parking?
No, 1028 W Addison St does not offer parking.
Does 1028 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 W Addison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 1028 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 1028 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1028 W Addison St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5111 S. Kimbark Avenue
5111 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2531 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4859 S. Champlain Avenue
4851-59 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity