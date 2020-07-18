All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1026 W Addison St

1026 West Addison Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1026 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3624 · Avail. now

$3,624

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
green community
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
Fantastic building in the unbeatable Wrigleyville - Property Id: 311601

This fantastic building located in the unbeatable Wrigleyville neighborhood has taken city living to a whole new level! Residents have the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city - literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the perfect apartment for you! Apartment baths are furnished with contemporary chrome Delta fixtures and accessories and Ecobee thermostats for a smarter apartment experience. Pet-friendly and Green Building!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1026-w-addison-st-chicago-il/311601
Property Id 311601

(RLNE5956980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 W Addison St have any available units?
1026 W Addison St has a unit available for $3,624 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 W Addison St have?
Some of 1026 W Addison St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
1026 W Addison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 1026 W Addison St offer parking?
No, 1026 W Addison St does not offer parking.
Does 1026 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 W Addison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 1026 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 1026 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 1026 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
