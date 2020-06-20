All apartments in Chicago
1009 West Roscoe Street

1009 West Roscoe Street
Location

1009 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Wrigleyville / Lakeview!
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Wrigleyville / Lakeview! Features in-unit laundry, granite kitchen w/ ss appliances, newer bathroom, hardwood floors. 1000 SF of space. Also includes parking and massive storage space. Situated steps from all the action in Lakeview - Nightlife, restaurants, CTA, shopping and much more. No Sec. Deposit required. Only a $500 non-refundable move in fee. Available Aug 1st.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

