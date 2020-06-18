All apartments in Chicago
1009 N OAKLEY BLVD

1009 North Oakley Boulevard · (219) 221-1782
Location

1009 North Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bed/1 ba recent rehab in vintage building, located in the heart of Ukrainian Village. 2nd floor condo w/ hardwood floors throughout, kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances, in-unit laundry. Combo living room/dining room has space for table. Large bedrooms with organized closets. Nest thermostat. Private balcony off living room. Open floor plan with tons of natural light throughout. Walk to Division St night life, shopping and near I90/94/290. Parking is available to rent for additional $150/mo. Available November 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have any available units?
1009 N OAKLEY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have?
Some of 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1009 N OAKLEY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have a pool?
No, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 N OAKLEY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
