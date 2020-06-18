1009 N OAKLEY BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bed/1 ba recent rehab in vintage building, located in the heart of Ukrainian Village. 2nd floor condo w/ hardwood floors throughout, kitchen w/ granite & ss appliances, in-unit laundry. Combo living room/dining room has space for table. Large bedrooms with organized closets. Nest thermostat. Private balcony off living room. Open floor plan with tons of natural light throughout. Walk to Division St night life, shopping and near I90/94/290. Parking is available to rent for additional $150/mo. Available November 1st!