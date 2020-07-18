All apartments in Chicago
1000 W LELAND AVE

1000 West Leland Avenue · (917) 232-2277
Location

1000 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stunning 2 bed/2bath condo in Uptown, full of natural light! This bright and sunny condo has floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking city views. With an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and seperate dining area, this unit is perfect for entertaining guests! The bedrooms are both fully enclosed for privacy and are carpeted for comfort. Hardwood throughout all other rooms, besides tile in the bathrooms. Also included in rent is in-unit laundry, central heat, basic cable/internet and 1 indoor parking space! Walking distance to Wilson Red Line, Target, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants and nightlife! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

