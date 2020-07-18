1000 W LELAND AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Stunning 2 bed/2bath condo in Uptown, full of natural light! This bright and sunny condo has floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking city views. With an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and seperate dining area, this unit is perfect for entertaining guests! The bedrooms are both fully enclosed for privacy and are carpeted for comfort. Hardwood throughout all other rooms, besides tile in the bathrooms. Also included in rent is in-unit laundry, central heat, basic cable/internet and 1 indoor parking space! Walking distance to Wilson Red Line, Target, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants and nightlife! Don't miss out!