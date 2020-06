Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo -- Virtual Tours Available - Property Id: 270613



Recently renovated with top of the line appliances and an incredible design. The apartment could be available furnished for $150/month. The apartment is very unique and perfect for a couple. The apartment is available anytime after June 1. Feel free to reach out to me with questions at 3109132684.



* Newly remodeled with brand new appliances



* Balcony with view of courtyard



* 2 bedrooms



*Master with walk in closet



* 1 full bath with soaking tub & separate toilet



* Hardwood floors throughout



* Quartz Countertops



* Indoor Parking space in secure parking garage



* In-unit washer and dryer



* Living Room with built in wall unit



* Open Dining Room



* Modern kitchen with appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator)



* Lots of cabinets & counter space



* Garbage disposal



* Central Heat & A/C



* Two 24-hour gyms with a variety of equipment in building

