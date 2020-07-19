All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1000 E 53rd St. #123

1000 East 53rd Street · (773) 582-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 E 53rd St. #123 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
2/bed 1/bath Renting Now! - Excellent opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo at Renaissance Place with oversized patio and parking spot. Hardwood floors, almost new stainless appliances, central air, washer and dryer in unit. Building offers on site management and staff, exercise room and common landscaped grounds. On the University of Chicago bus route.

Unit: $1800 a month. $55 application fee per adult. One month's security deposit required, move in fee and deposit. Cats and very small dogs ok.

(RLNE5913904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have any available units?
1000 E 53rd St. #123 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have?
Some of 1000 E 53rd St. #123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E 53rd St. #123 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E 53rd St. #123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E 53rd St. #123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 offers parking.
Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have a pool?
No, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have accessible units?
No, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E 53rd St. #123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E 53rd St. #123 does not have units with dishwashers.
