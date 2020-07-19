1000 E 53rd St. #123

Amenities

2/bed 1/bath Renting Now! - Excellent opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo at Renaissance Place with oversized patio and parking spot. Hardwood floors, almost new stainless appliances, central air, washer and dryer in unit. Building offers on site management and staff, exercise room and common landscaped grounds. On the University of Chicago bus route.



Unit: $1800 a month. $55 application fee per adult. One month's security deposit required, move in fee and deposit. Cats and very small dogs ok.



(RLNE5913904)