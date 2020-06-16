All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:28 AM

100 South Ashland Avenue

100 S Ashland Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1278917
Location

100 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 bed 1 bath loft with garage parking included available asap, pet friendly and close to downtown! One bed One bath loft with soaring concrete ceilings, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with room for large table, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, central heat/ac and more! You'll love living in this central location and private, smaller building. Close to shopping, dining, restaurants, and entertainment on Madison! Bring your dogs and cats, pet friendly with no additional fee. Garage parking included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 South Ashland Avenue have any available units?
100 South Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 South Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 100 South Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 South Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 South Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 South Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 South Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 100 South Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 South Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 South Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 South Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 South Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 South Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 South Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 South Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 South Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 South Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
