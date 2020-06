10 East Ontario Street

Amenities

Very spacious sunny one bedroom unit in a full amenity building. Dramatic city views. Large balcony facing south, 24/7 door staff. Exercise room, dance studio, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub. Business center with Wi-Fi, free printing/fax. Laundry room and dry cleaners on site. Building conveniently located in proximity to Northwestern Medical complex and University of Chicago Downtown Campus. Easy access to public transportation. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby. No pets. No smoking unit. Available now. Parking available for additional fee.