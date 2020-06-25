All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
460 Highlands Loop
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

460 Highlands Loop

460 Highlands Loop · No Longer Available
Location

460 Highlands Loop, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home with breathtaking mountain view in DESIRABLE Mountain Brook Gated community with Lake and Park! Open Family Room w/cozy Fireplace. Chef's Kitchen w/island, granite countertops, tiles backslashes, and stainless steel appliances overlook to Family RM. Magnificent private Master Suite with His and Her walk-in Closets. Double vanity. Soaking Bath to relax. Good size Secondary Bedrooms. Hardwood Flooring thought all house. FINISHED Basement with a huge living room. Extra storage space. Good size fenced backyard. Deck to enjoy the view. Top Schools. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Highlands Loop have any available units?
460 Highlands Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Highlands Loop have?
Some of 460 Highlands Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Highlands Loop currently offering any rent specials?
460 Highlands Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Highlands Loop pet-friendly?
No, 460 Highlands Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 460 Highlands Loop offer parking?
Yes, 460 Highlands Loop offers parking.
Does 460 Highlands Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Highlands Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Highlands Loop have a pool?
Yes, 460 Highlands Loop has a pool.
Does 460 Highlands Loop have accessible units?
No, 460 Highlands Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Highlands Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Highlands Loop has units with dishwashers.
