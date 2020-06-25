460 Highlands Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home with breathtaking mountain view in DESIRABLE Mountain Brook Gated community with Lake and Park! Open Family Room w/cozy Fireplace. Chef's Kitchen w/island, granite countertops, tiles backslashes, and stainless steel appliances overlook to Family RM. Magnificent private Master Suite with His and Her walk-in Closets. Double vanity. Soaking Bath to relax. Good size Secondary Bedrooms. Hardwood Flooring thought all house. FINISHED Basement with a huge living room. Extra storage space. Good size fenced backyard. Deck to enjoy the view. Top Schools. MUST SEE!