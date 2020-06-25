460 Highlands Loop

Amenities
Gorgeous home with breathtaking mountain view in DESIRABLE Mountain Brook Gated community with Lake and Park! Open Family Room w/cozy Fireplace. Chef's Kitchen w/island, granite countertops, tiles backslashes, and stainless steel appliances overlook to Family RM. Magnificent private Master Suite with His and Her walk-in Closets. Double vanity. Soaking Bath to relax. Good size Secondary Bedrooms. Hardwood Flooring thought all house. FINISHED Basement with a huge living room. Extra storage space. Good size fenced backyard. Deck to enjoy the view. Top Schools. MUST SEE!