Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodstock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
41 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
City Guide for Woodstock, GA

There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Woodstock, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodstock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College