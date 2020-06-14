98 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with gym
There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.
Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodstock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.