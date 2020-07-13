Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with pool

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgewalk
709 Breeze Lane
709 Breeze Lane, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1870 sqft
709 Breeze Lane Available 08/10/20 COMING SOON! Awesome Woodstock Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community - COMING SOON! An Awesome Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
313 Woodson Way
313 Woodson Way, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1617 sqft
Like new 3b/2.5b home w/ unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac in Woodstock! Just minutes from both 575 and downtown Woodstock.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Weatherstone
347 Weatherstone Place
347 Weatherstone Place, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1690 sqft
Master on main plan with great level yard. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace ceiling fan. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space. Two bedrooms upstairs with loft open to greater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsgate
806 Cataya Cove
806 Cataya Cove, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1974 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
River Park
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
277 Hiawassee Drive
277 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1386 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED, SPOTLESS CONDITION * Open Plan * Fenced Yard * Fireplace * 2 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath with a loft * Community features swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, restaurant * 2 Car Garage
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
26 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
188 Misty Hollow Way
188 Misty Hollow Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
538 Brooksdale Drive
538 Brooksdale Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
118 Fox Creek Drive
118 Fox Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1358 sqft
Available August 13th. Don't miss out on this 2 bed 3 bath Townhome located in Fox Creek. The property features hardwood flooring on the main level and basement. The upper level features 2 beds and 2 full baths. Laundry room located upstairs.

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Constant Landing
2726 Constant Landing Northeast, Cobb County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
6034 sqft
Beautiful & stately manor home in highly desired Lassiter High School, w/rare, saltwater pool has all of the space & amenities you've been searching for.

1 of 22

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2986 Forest Chase Terrace NE
2986 Forest Chase Terrace Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1446 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,446 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Woodstock rents declined over the past month

Woodstock rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
    Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
    Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
    East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College