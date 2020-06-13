Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgewalk
14 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
177 Village Trace
177 Village Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2204 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
524 Watercress Drive
524 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1754 sqft
Great find in the Woodlands subdivision; upscale stylish interior, formal dining room, sleek black appliances, main-level hardwoods, and an ample eat-in kitchen that views a soaring two-story great room and backyard bbq patio.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
204 Mcaffee Street
204 Mcafee Street, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2778 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman home in the heart of Downtown Woodstock! Directly across the street from the pool! Rare 3 car garage, walk to restaurants, shops, trails and more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
170 Regent Plaza
170 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2082 sqft
Don't miss seeing this great open floor plan home in a quiet neighborhood close to several shopping and dining options. Large master bedroom and en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
692 Transart Parkway
692 Transart Parkway, Cherokee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,200
6225 sqft
One acre lot w/ Master on main, spacious property in The Falls of Cherokee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3400 sqft
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1004 Atherton Lane
1004 Atherton Lane, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2335 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2726 Constant Landing
2726 Constant Landing Northeast, Cobb County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
6034 sqft
Beautiful & stately manor home in highly desired Lassiter High School, w/rare, saltwater pool has all of the space & amenities you've been searching for.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5141 Hill Farm Drive NE
5141 Hill Farm Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
TENANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED* Cobb County schools!! Hard to find property close to shopping, restaurants,Downtown Woodstock & more! Newly renovated 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3007 Clove Tree Lane
3007 Clove Tree Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2646 sqft
Back on Market! Tenant transferred. Just off Towne Lake Parkway, gorgeous wooded views. Immaculate, move-in ready. Newly painted interior, new garage doors, gas range. Near downtown Woodstock, Sprouts, restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4140 Huntcliff Drive
4140 Huntcliff Drive, Cherokee County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2534 sqft
5 bedroom 3 baths AVAILABLE NOW for June 1.

1 of 22

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2986 Forest Chase Terrace NE
2986 Forest Chase Terrace Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1446 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,446 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodstock, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodstock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College