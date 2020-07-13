245 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Park
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewalk
709 Breeze Lane
709 Breeze Lane, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1870 sqft
709 Breeze Lane Available 08/10/20 COMING SOON! Awesome Woodstock Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community - COMING SOON! An Awesome Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
286 Kigian Trail
286 Kigian Trail, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2132 sqft
Move in ready 2-story Townhome in convenient location. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining room, cozy fireplace in family room with lots of natural light. Private patio with no one behind you. Three bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
313 Woodson Way
313 Woodson Way, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1617 sqft
Like new 3b/2.5b home w/ unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac in Woodstock! Just minutes from both 575 and downtown Woodstock.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Weatherstone
347 Weatherstone Place
347 Weatherstone Place, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1690 sqft
Master on main plan with great level yard. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace ceiling fan. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space. Two bedrooms upstairs with loft open to greater.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
210 Kigian Trail
210 Kigian Trail, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Move in ready 2-story Townhome in desirable subdivision. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining room, cozy fireplace in family room with lots of light that faces private patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
908 Dooney Drive
908 Dooney Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2128 sqft
Showings begin afternoon 7/2 - Fantastic, newly renovated home in Woodlands! Largest 3BR plan on extra large cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
178 Stoneforest Drive
178 Stoneforest Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1212 sqft
Minutes away from the Lake this Lovely Two Bedroom, Two Bath one-floor living home is located in the highly sought out Townelake community. Large Family Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen overlooks the dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Kingsgate
806 Cataya Cove
806 Cataya Cove, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1974 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
524 Watercress Drive
524 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1754 sqft
Beautiful home in the Park section of sought after Woodlands! Great location convenient to hwy 92, Great schools wonderful community with resort-like amenities! The home features a separate dining room, eat in kitchen with a view of the family room

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1024 Washington Avenue
1024 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
River Park
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
648 Overhill Drive
648 Overhill Drive, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2232 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 Bath Brick and frame home features bright open eat-in kitchen, Large Vaultded GR w/Fplc & Hardwood flooring * Dining room area w/ hardwood flooring, Large Master Suite, Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom! Cul-de-sac

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherstone
170 Regent Plaza
170 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2082 sqft
Don't miss seeing this great open floor plan home in a quiet neighborhood close to several shopping and dining options. Large master bedroom and en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
River Park
277 Hiawassee Drive
277 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1386 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED, SPOTLESS CONDITION * Open Plan * Fenced Yard * Fireplace * 2 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath with a loft * Community features swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, restaurant * 2 Car Garage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodstock, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodstock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

