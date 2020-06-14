Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA

Finding an apartment in Woodstock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Village View
419 Village View, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
- This 2 story home features a covered entry to foyer leading into greatroom , dining area in kitchen, breakfast bar . The stairs to the 2nd floor lead to 3 bedrooms with trey ceiling, walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
177 Village Trace
177 Village Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2204 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
500 Papillion Trace
500 Papillion Trace, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2364 sqft
Gorgeous updated home on a cul-de-sac in sought-after Woodlands! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appl & granite, new paint and new carpet! Two-story family room with fireplace open floor plan, plantation

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Atherton Lane
1004 Atherton Lane, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2335 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2027 Crestview Way
2027 Crestview Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1756 sqft
Next Door To The Pool! Hardwoods, Cherry Kitchen, Granite, Stainless. Open Plan! Nice Yard Upstairs Laundry. Large Bedrooms w/Vaulted Ceilings. Master w/Sitting Room. Great Schools! 2 Year Lease Preferred But Willing To Negotiate. Tenant Occupied.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
City Guide for Woodstock, GA

There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodstock, GA

Finding an apartment in Woodstock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College