Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with garage

Woodstock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
524 Watercress Drive
524 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1754 sqft
Great find in the Woodlands subdivision; upscale stylish interior, formal dining room, sleek black appliances, main-level hardwoods, and an ample eat-in kitchen that views a soaring two-story great room and backyard bbq patio.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2149 sqft
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1024 Washington Avenue
1024 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
607 Hidden Close
607 Hidden Close, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2228 sqft
Rare 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths rental in gated, swim/tennis community. Home comes with 2 car garages, granite counter-top in kitchen, large family room with fireplace open to breakfast area. Hardwood throughout first floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Park
1 Unit Available
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
204 Mcaffee Street
204 Mcafee Street, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2778 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman home in the heart of Downtown Woodstock! Directly across the street from the pool! Rare 3 car garage, walk to restaurants, shops, trails and more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
170 Regent Plaza
170 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2082 sqft
Don't miss seeing this great open floor plan home in a quiet neighborhood close to several shopping and dining options. Large master bedroom and en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3400 sqft
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2027 Crestview Way
2027 Crestview Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1756 sqft
Next Door To The Pool! Hardwoods, Cherry Kitchen, Granite, Stainless. Open Plan! Nice Yard Upstairs Laundry. Large Bedrooms w/Vaulted Ceilings. Master w/Sitting Room. Great Schools! 2 Year Lease Preferred But Willing To Negotiate. Tenant Occupied.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5141 Hill Farm Drive NE
5141 Hill Farm Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
TENANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED* Cobb County schools!! Hard to find property close to shopping, restaurants,Downtown Woodstock & more! Newly renovated 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3007 Clove Tree Lane
3007 Clove Tree Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2646 sqft
Back on Market! Tenant transferred. Just off Towne Lake Parkway, gorgeous wooded views. Immaculate, move-in ready. Newly painted interior, new garage doors, gas range. Near downtown Woodstock, Sprouts, restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2692 Raven Trl
2692 Raven Trail Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
TENANT JUST ACCEPTED*LAWN CARE INCLUDED! New Sodded front lawn, Updated kitchen with newer cabinets and built in pantry, granite, stainless appliances, corner window over sink & breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
City Guide for Woodstock, GA

There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.

Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodstock, GA

Woodstock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

