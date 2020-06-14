181 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with garage
There are 6 championship golf courses located in Woodstock, making this one of the most popular golfing areas in the world.
Woodstock is a small city of just under 24,000 residents but don't let that number fool you. This little city has everything you need to make yourself right at home. In addition to golfing, swimming is very popular and every neighborhood has a community pool to help beat the heat in addition to the incredible number of private swimming pools. See more
Woodstock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.