Apartment List
/
GA
/
woodstock
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

96 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
286 Kigian Trail
286 Kigian Trail, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2132 sqft
Move in ready 2-story Townhome in convenient location. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining room, cozy fireplace in family room with lots of natural light. Private patio with no one behind you. Three bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherstone
170 Regent Plaza
170 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2082 sqft
Don't miss seeing this great open floor plan home in a quiet neighborhood close to several shopping and dining options. Large master bedroom and en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
28 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4251 holly springs pkwy
4251 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
The Darby Apartments Promo Code: 4251-D - Property Id: 312990 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
31 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1408 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
15 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
22 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4103 Hickory Fairway Dr
4103 Hickory Fairway Drive, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious apartment in private home - Property Id: 312457 Private two bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent in a private home in a nice Woodstock community. Large family room with gas fireplace, Kitchen with new SS appliances and pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
910 Cauthen Court
910 Cauthen Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1657 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,657 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr
3588 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1658 sqft
Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7440 Bells Ferry Rd
7440 Bells Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Allatoona - ground level bungalow - - Property Id: 111031 Lake Allatoona Ground Level Bungalow 2-bedroom 1- bath, vaulted ceilings, private driveway, extra large deck; up-graded appliances, washer/dryer in unit, front and back porch, extra

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
66 Highoak Dr NE
66 Highoak Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Recently Remodeled Townhome in Excellent Location - Property Id: 127128 Great end unit townhouse with great access to shopping, restaurants, the interstate and Barrett Pkwy. Excellent neighborhood. Great School District.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
187 Bryon Ln
187 Bryon Ln, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1979 sqft
Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Offering the best of both worlds, the new community at The Enclave of Lockhart offers the space and freedom you need, while still convenient to highways and commuter-living.

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Woodstock rents declined over the past month

Woodstock rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodstock 3 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments under $1,000Woodstock Apartments under $1,100
    Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with GarageWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodstock Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Woodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Apartments with PoolWoodstock Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodstock Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodstock Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
    Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
    East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College