Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse community garden concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal trash valet yoga cats allowed hot tub

Park 9 Apartments is located in beautiful Woodstock, Georgia just moments from Interstate 575, downtown Atlanta and the The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta. Enjoy downtown Woodstock's nearby variety of local eateries, prime boutique shopping and so much more! Our community also offers an impressive array of amenities for all of our residents like the community garden, inviting beach entry swimming pool and an outdoor fire pit ready to help you unwind the day away. Stay active at our strength and cardio fitness center with spin room and complimentary bike rentals. Park 9 has a variety of spacious one, two and three bedroom homes to choose from offering premium interior features such as espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, a subway tile kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwaves, hardwood style flooring and USB outlets. Some apartment homes may include unique features like an island kitchen with pendant lighting or private garage parking.

