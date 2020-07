Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access trash valet

Woodstock West by Walton in downtown Woodstock, GA offers unparalleled access to the walkable Main Street Woodstock community and the exceptional Woodstock schools. Our neighborhood of luxury apartments and townhomes offers abundant green-space, bike trails, covered parking, an outdoor grilling kitchen and an incredible fitness center with vaulted ceilings and a private studio just steps from the vivid cultural arts community and flourishing culinary and shopping scene of Main Street Woodstock. Coupled with Walton's beautifully-appointed apartment homes and nationally recognized customer service, Woodstock West by Walton is created for your life, no matter what your style.