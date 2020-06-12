Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodstock, GA

PARK 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Ridgewalk

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
The Palmer

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Riverstock

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1367 sqft
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Village View
419 Village View, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
- This 2 story home features a covered entry to foyer leading into greatroom , dining area in kitchen, breakfast bar . The stairs to the 2nd floor lead to 3 bedrooms with trey ceiling, walk in closet.

River Park

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Park
1 Unit Available
705 Barberry Dr
705 Barberry Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2200 sqft
705 Barberry Dr Available 08/01/20 Single family home with big neighborhood amenities - To view the virtual walkthrough - https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
524 Watercress Drive
524 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1754 sqft
Great find in the Woodlands subdivision; upscale stylish interior, formal dining room, sleek black appliances, main-level hardwoods, and an ample eat-in kitchen that views a soaring two-story great room and backyard bbq patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
177 Village Trace
177 Village Trace, Woodstock, GA
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
806 Plaintain Drive
806 Plaintain Drive, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1700 sqft
Woodstock's popular s/d with fabulous amenities. Great neighborhood with immediate access to Hwy92 and east or west travel. Home feature cathedral family room, hardwoods and upgraded kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
500 Papillion Trace
500 Papillion Trace, Woodstock, GA
Gorgeous updated home on a cul-de-sac in sought-after Woodlands! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appl & granite, new paint and new carpet! Two-story family room with fireplace open floor plan, plantation

River Park

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
302 Alcovy Way
302 Alcovy Way, Woodstock, GA
Close to I575 and The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta! Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in popular River Park! Rent includes water, sewer and trash service.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Washington Avenue
1024 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Rarely is a beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV available for rent! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
607 Hidden Close
607 Hidden Close, Woodstock, GA
Rare 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths rental in gated, swim/tennis community. Home comes with 2 car garages, granite counter-top in kitchen, large family room with fireplace open to breakfast area. Hardwood throughout first floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
313 Balaban Circle
313 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA
THE WOODLANDS w/ Resort Amenities! Chef Kitchen w/ Newer Top of the line Stainless Steal Appliances! Inviting foyer to Open floor plan; 4 Bedrm & 2 1/2 Baths; Oversized Family Rm w/ cozy Gas Log, HARDWOOD flrs & Wall of Windows; Spacious Master

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
204 Mcaffee Street
204 Mcafee Street, Woodstock, GA
Beautiful Craftsman home in the heart of Downtown Woodstock! Directly across the street from the pool! Rare 3 car garage, walk to restaurants, shops, trails and more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
648 Overhill Drive
648 Overhill Drive, Woodstock, GA
This 4 bedroom 3 Bath Brick and frame home features bright open eat-in kitchen, Large Vaultded GR w/Fplc & Hardwood flooring * Dining room area w/ hardwood flooring, Large Master Suite, Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom! Cul-de-sac

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
170 Regent Plaza
170 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2082 sqft
Don't miss seeing this great open floor plan home in a quiet neighborhood close to several shopping and dining options. Large master bedroom and en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Atherton Lane
1004 Atherton Lane, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2335 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2027 Crestview Way
2027 Crestview Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1756 sqft
Next Door To The Pool! Hardwoods, Cherry Kitchen, Granite, Stainless. Open Plan! Nice Yard Upstairs Laundry. Large Bedrooms w/Vaulted Ceilings. Master w/Sitting Room. Great Schools! 2 Year Lease Preferred But Willing To Negotiate. Tenant Occupied.

June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Woodstock rents increased moderately over the past month

Woodstock rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Woodstock.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

