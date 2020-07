Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving yoga garage on-site laundry nest technology pool table

"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown. At this ideal boundary, Novel Perimeter offers spa-like serenity balanced between busy lives and luxurious repose. Nearby workplaces are easy to reach and at the end of the day, Novel Perimeter residents can retreat to a welcome enclave. Modern, elegant apartments share amenities from a fountained courtyard, outdoor fireplace, and kitchen, and tranquil saltwater pool to a 2,500-square-foot gym and drop-in workspaces, to name just a few. Those who live here will gather for yoga, spin classes and ping pong, chat at the complimentary coffee bar and cross paths along the pet run, enjoying a valued sense of being right where they belong."