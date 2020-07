Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Rare find TOTALLY RENOVATED home w/STUNNING LAKEFRONT VIEWS. Finishes are gorgeous and feels much bigger than 2357 sq ft. All new roof, gutters, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, barns doors, outdoor built-in stone grill, lakeside firepit and many other features. This is a must see property, pictures doe not capture tranquility of home. Walking distance to Chattahoochee River, trails, restaurants and shopping.