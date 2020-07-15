9163 Carroll Manor Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in a secluded Neighborhood - Property Id: 304843



Beautiful Home built in 1984 offers 1,932 square feet of living space and 6,429 SF of land. You'll love the features this charming home has to offer such as a 2-car garage and two extra covered spaces, workroom and storage room in the Basement.



Foyer, Coat Closet, ½ Bathroom, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room (all with hardwood floors), Kitchen (with white kitchen cabinets which collaborate well with the off white solid surface counter tops), Sunroom, and Laundry Room on the Main Level.



Two Master Bedrooms with their respective Master Bathrooms and closets on the Second Level makes it ideal for a roommate plan.

This home is available to move in on July 1ST 2020.



No Pets are allowed

