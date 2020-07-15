All apartments in Sandy Springs
9163 Carroll Manor Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9163 Carroll Manor Dr.

9163 Carroll Manor Drive · (404) 932-4170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9163 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in a secluded Neighborhood - Property Id: 304843

Beautiful Home built in 1984 offers 1,932 square feet of living space and 6,429 SF of land. You'll love the features this charming home has to offer such as a 2-car garage and two extra covered spaces, workroom and storage room in the Basement.

Foyer, Coat Closet, ½ Bathroom, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room (all with hardwood floors), Kitchen (with white kitchen cabinets which collaborate well with the off white solid surface counter tops), Sunroom, and Laundry Room on the Main Level.

Two Master Bedrooms with their respective Master Bathrooms and closets on the Second Level makes it ideal for a roommate plan.
This home is available to move in on July 1ST 2020.

No Pets are allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9163-carroll-manor-dr.-sandy-springs-ga/304843
Property Id 304843

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have any available units?
9163 Carroll Manor Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have?
Some of 9163 Carroll Manor Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9163 Carroll Manor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. offers parking.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have a pool?
No, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9163 Carroll Manor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
