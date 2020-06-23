All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
910 Gettysburg Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

910 Gettysburg Place

910 Gettysburg Place · No Longer Available
Sandy Springs
Dunwoody Panhandle
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

910 Gettysburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
NO LONGER FOR RENT; UNIT LISTED FOR SALE. Beautiful, renovated, top floor condo in sought-after Sandy Springs. Dark hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, and faux blinds. Roommate floor plan w/ 2 masters w/ private, full baths in each, along w/ custom WIC. Kitchen boasts dark hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. W/D included. Ample parking with pool/tennis in complex. Conveniently located near Hwy 400, shopping and restaurants. No smoking; no pets. Rent includes water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Gettysburg Place have any available units?
910 Gettysburg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 910 Gettysburg Place have?
Some of 910 Gettysburg Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Gettysburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
910 Gettysburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Gettysburg Place pet-friendly?
No, 910 Gettysburg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place offer parking?
Yes, 910 Gettysburg Place offers parking.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Gettysburg Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place have a pool?
Yes, 910 Gettysburg Place has a pool.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place have accessible units?
No, 910 Gettysburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Gettysburg Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Gettysburg Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Gettysburg Place does not have units with air conditioning.
