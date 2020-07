Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated duplex townhome is move-in ready & boasts one of the only open floor plan concepts in the community. Hardwood flooring found throughout, dental molding found on main-level & crown molding in all other rooms. Recently updated kitchen features white cabinets, stone countertops & breakfast bar. Formal dining room, fireside family room & updated bathroom. Hot water heater & roof replaced within the past 6 years. Townhome is perfect inside and out. A must see!