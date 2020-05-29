All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:26 AM

8845 North River Parkway # 1B

8845 North River Parkway · (678) 467-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8845 North River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,949

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious private, end unit townhouse in Sandy Springs. 3-bedroom with oversized closets, 2 and a 1/2 baths, new deck overlooking wooded backyard, fully renovated kitchen, 2-car garage. Serene community on a cul-de-sac minutes away from downtown Sandy Springs & downtown Roswell. Within walking distance of Sandy Springs Charter School, minutes from North Springs High, Dunwoody Springs Elementary, great restaurants and shopping. Home will be freshly painted and carpets steamed. Great location! Convenient to I285 and to 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have any available units?
8845 North River Parkway # 1B has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have?
Some of 8845 North River Parkway # 1B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 North River Parkway # 1B currently offering any rent specials?
8845 North River Parkway # 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 North River Parkway # 1B pet-friendly?
No, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B offer parking?
Yes, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B does offer parking.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have a pool?
No, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B does not have a pool.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have accessible units?
No, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B has units with dishwashers.
Does 8845 North River Parkway # 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8845 North River Parkway # 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
