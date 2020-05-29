8845 North River Parkway # 1B

Amenities

Spacious private, end unit townhouse in Sandy Springs. 3-bedroom with oversized closets, 2 and a 1/2 baths, new deck overlooking wooded backyard, fully renovated kitchen, 2-car garage. Serene community on a cul-de-sac minutes away from downtown Sandy Springs & downtown Roswell. Within walking distance of Sandy Springs Charter School, minutes from North Springs High, Dunwoody Springs Elementary, great restaurants and shopping. Home will be freshly painted and carpets steamed. Great location! Convenient to I285 and to 400.