Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8810 Long Beach Cir

8810 Long Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Long Beach Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location and beautiful townhome! - Newly renovated townhome has fresh interior/exterior paint, new windows and doors, new main level hardwood floors, upstairs carpeting and bathroom tiles, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom vanities and mirrors. Also new is the HVAC, water heater, lighting, landscaping, and deck. Super location near Chattahoochee river and nature trails. Easy access to GA400. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5762555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have any available units?
8810 Long Beach Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8810 Long Beach Cir have?
Some of 8810 Long Beach Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Long Beach Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Long Beach Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Long Beach Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Long Beach Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir offer parking?
No, 8810 Long Beach Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 Long Beach Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have a pool?
No, 8810 Long Beach Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have accessible units?
No, 8810 Long Beach Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Long Beach Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8810 Long Beach Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8810 Long Beach Cir has units with air conditioning.

