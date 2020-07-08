8810 Long Beach Cir

Amenities

Great location and beautiful townhome! - Newly renovated townhome has fresh interior/exterior paint, new windows and doors, new main level hardwood floors, upstairs carpeting and bathroom tiles, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom vanities and mirrors. Also new is the HVAC, water heater, lighting, landscaping, and deck. Super location near Chattahoochee river and nature trails. Easy access to GA400. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5762555)