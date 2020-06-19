8271 Ison Road

Amenities

Renovated 2500+ square foot home in a park-like setting on 1.4 acres conveniently located in Sandy Springs just minutes to 400. This quiet retreat has 3 suites on 3 floors. The open floor plan, 2nd full kitchen, new flooring, freshly painted interior and private setting make this a special property.The main floor The Kitchen has solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances including a gas cook top. The Great Room with its soaring vaulted ceilings and gas log Master Suite has a gas fireplace with remote, two walk-in closets,granite vanity, and over sized shower