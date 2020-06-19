All apartments in Sandy Springs
8271 Ison Road
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:46 PM

8271 Ison Road

8271 Ison Road · No Longer Available
Location

8271 Ison Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2500+ square foot home in a park-like setting on 1.4 acres conveniently located in Sandy Springs just minutes to 400. This quiet retreat has 3 suites on 3 floors. The open floor plan, 2nd full kitchen, new flooring, freshly painted interior and private setting make this a special property.The main floor The Kitchen has solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances including a gas cook top. The Great Room with its soaring vaulted ceilings and gas log Master Suite has a gas fireplace with remote, two walk-in closets,granite vanity, and over sized shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 Ison Road have any available units?
8271 Ison Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8271 Ison Road have?
Some of 8271 Ison Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8271 Ison Road currently offering any rent specials?
8271 Ison Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 Ison Road pet-friendly?
No, 8271 Ison Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8271 Ison Road offer parking?
No, 8271 Ison Road does not offer parking.
Does 8271 Ison Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8271 Ison Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 Ison Road have a pool?
No, 8271 Ison Road does not have a pool.
Does 8271 Ison Road have accessible units?
No, 8271 Ison Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 Ison Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8271 Ison Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8271 Ison Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8271 Ison Road does not have units with air conditioning.
