8180 Innsbruck Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage yoga

Rent includes pool weekly maintenance and twice per month cut and blow. Cool, Hip Virginia Highlands/Inman Park style living on over an acre of privacy in Sandy Springs! From the custom kitchen, dreamy cedar gabled porch, beamed family room w/countless bookcases, large pool & entertaining space, you will captivated by the unique, rustic flair of this home. Retreat to the Master Suite w/updated bathroom, his/her closets & private balcony for reading or yoga. Host friends for games, movies, playtime in large finished terrace level. A hard to find ranch surrounded by birds and nature, but still close to highways and Central Perimeter.