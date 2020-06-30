All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

8180 Innsbruck Drive

8180 Innsbruck Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8180 Innsbruck Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Rent includes pool weekly maintenance and twice per month cut and blow. Cool, Hip Virginia Highlands/Inman Park style living on over an acre of privacy in Sandy Springs! From the custom kitchen, dreamy cedar gabled porch, beamed family room w/countless bookcases, large pool & entertaining space, you will captivated by the unique, rustic flair of this home. Retreat to the Master Suite w/updated bathroom, his/her closets & private balcony for reading or yoga. Host friends for games, movies, playtime in large finished terrace level. A hard to find ranch surrounded by birds and nature, but still close to highways and Central Perimeter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have any available units?
8180 Innsbruck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have?
Some of 8180 Innsbruck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 Innsbruck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8180 Innsbruck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 Innsbruck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8180 Innsbruck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8180 Innsbruck Drive offers parking.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 Innsbruck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8180 Innsbruck Drive has a pool.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have accessible units?
No, 8180 Innsbruck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 Innsbruck Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8180 Innsbruck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8180 Innsbruck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

