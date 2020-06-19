All apartments in Sandy Springs
815 Perennial Dr
815 Perennial Dr

815 Perennial Drive · (404) 226-3735
Location

815 Perennial Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Brick Townhome 1 block from new Mercedes Headquarters. Granite kitchen w/SS appliances & breakfast bar opens to dining area & large vaulted Greatroom w/wall of windows & skylights overlooking beautifully landscaped courtyard. Large open & Bright plan w/beautiful hdwd fls. Master w/trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, master ba w/double vanities, garden tub, large shower & private water closet. 2nd bedroom is located on main level with additional full bathroom. Upstairs has large open loft plus another bedroom & bath. Gas & Garbage included. Open to longer lease. This is a gorgeous bright and open unit and beautiful complex, off GA 400 at Abernathy Exit. Owner is open to longer than a 12 month lease. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Kitchen cabinets have just been professionally painted white. This unit offers a tandem style 2 car garage (single width that fits one car in front of the other). The large loft area is perfect for a home office or additional lounge area. Community offers a beautiful pool and gorgeous outdoor fireplace. Agent is also the owner so please feel free to call with any questions. Gas and Trash is included in rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Perennial Dr have any available units?
815 Perennial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 815 Perennial Dr have?
Some of 815 Perennial Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Perennial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
815 Perennial Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Perennial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Perennial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 815 Perennial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 815 Perennial Dr does offer parking.
Does 815 Perennial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Perennial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Perennial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 815 Perennial Dr has a pool.
Does 815 Perennial Dr have accessible units?
No, 815 Perennial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Perennial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Perennial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Perennial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Perennial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
