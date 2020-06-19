815 Perennial Dr

Amenities
Stunning Brick Townhome 1 block from new Mercedes Headquarters. Granite kitchen w/SS appliances & breakfast bar opens to dining area & large vaulted Greatroom w/wall of windows & skylights overlooking beautifully landscaped courtyard. Large open & Bright plan w/beautiful hdwd fls. Master w/trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, master ba w/double vanities, garden tub, large shower & private water closet. 2nd bedroom is located on main level with additional full bathroom. Upstairs has large open loft plus another bedroom & bath. Gas & Garbage included. Open to longer lease. This is a gorgeous bright and open unit and beautiful complex, off GA 400 at Abernathy Exit. Owner is open to longer than a 12 month lease. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Kitchen cabinets have just been professionally painted white. This unit offers a tandem style 2 car garage (single width that fits one car in front of the other). The large loft area is perfect for a home office or additional lounge area. Community offers a beautiful pool and gorgeous outdoor fireplace. Agent is also the owner so please feel free to call with any questions. Gas and Trash is included in rental amount.