815 Perennial Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Stunning Brick Townhome 1 block from new Mercedes Headquarters. Granite kitchen w/SS appliances & breakfast bar opens to dining area & large vaulted Greatroom w/wall of windows & skylights overlooking beautifully landscaped courtyard. Large open & Bright plan w/beautiful hdwd fls. Master w/trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, master ba w/double vanities, garden tub, large shower & private water closet. 2nd bedroom is located on main level with additional full bathroom. Upstairs has large open loft plus another bedroom & bath. Gas & Garbage included. Open to longer lease. This is a gorgeous bright and open unit and beautiful complex, off GA 400 at Abernathy Exit. Owner is open to longer than a 12 month lease. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Kitchen cabinets have just been professionally painted white. This unit offers a tandem style 2 car garage (single width that fits one car in front of the other). The large loft area is perfect for a home office or additional lounge area. Community offers a beautiful pool and gorgeous outdoor fireplace. Agent is also the owner so please feel free to call with any questions. Gas and Trash is included in rental amount.