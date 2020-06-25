806 Abingdon Way

Amenities

Location, location, location! This HUGE condo has been recently updated w/granite countertops, new stove, microwave, sinks, faucets, & hardware. Hdwds in living areas & bedrooms, tile in kitchen & baths. Private entry & a great roommate flrplan. Relax on swing in screened porch or look forward to coming home & lounging by cozy fplc. Sunroom can be used as home ofc or wkout area. Unit also has a lg basemt storage area/accessible from back of bldg. Convenient to 400 & 285, restaurants, shopping & Marta. Look no further! Currently occupied.