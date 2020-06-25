All apartments in Sandy Springs
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
806 Abingdon Way
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

806 Abingdon Way

806 Abingdon Way · No Longer Available
Location

806 Abingdon Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! This HUGE condo has been recently updated w/granite countertops, new stove, microwave, sinks, faucets, & hardware. Hdwds in living areas & bedrooms, tile in kitchen & baths. Private entry & a great roommate flrplan. Relax on swing in screened porch or look forward to coming home & lounging by cozy fplc. Sunroom can be used as home ofc or wkout area. Unit also has a lg basemt storage area/accessible from back of bldg. Convenient to 400 & 285, restaurants, shopping & Marta. Look no further! Currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Abingdon Way have any available units?
806 Abingdon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 806 Abingdon Way have?
Some of 806 Abingdon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Abingdon Way currently offering any rent specials?
806 Abingdon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Abingdon Way pet-friendly?
No, 806 Abingdon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 806 Abingdon Way offer parking?
Yes, 806 Abingdon Way offers parking.
Does 806 Abingdon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Abingdon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Abingdon Way have a pool?
No, 806 Abingdon Way does not have a pool.
Does 806 Abingdon Way have accessible units?
No, 806 Abingdon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Abingdon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Abingdon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Abingdon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Abingdon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
