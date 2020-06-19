803 Perennial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see!! Location! Location! Location! Directly across from new Mercedes Corporate office. Like new townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs. Open floor plan features built-in bookcases, gas log fireplace in Great Room, hardwood flooring in LR/DR area and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen offers SS and granite, pantry, private balcony. Secondary bedroom and loft area on upper level overlocking great room/living room. Master on main with ensuite. Washer and Dryer included. Tons of storage. One car garage. Pets are case by case basis. Walking to MARTA/restaurants.