803 Perennial Drive

Amenities
Must see!! Location! Location! Location! Directly across from new Mercedes Corporate office. Like new townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs. Open floor plan features built-in bookcases, gas log fireplace in Great Room, hardwood flooring in LR/DR area and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen offers SS and granite, pantry, private balcony. Secondary bedroom and loft area on upper level overlocking great room/living room. Master on main with ensuite. Washer and Dryer included. Tons of storage. One car garage. Pets are case by case basis. Walking to MARTA/restaurants.