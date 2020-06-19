All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:45 AM

803 Perennial Drive

803 Perennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Perennial Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see!! Location! Location! Location! Directly across from new Mercedes Corporate office. Like new townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs. Open floor plan features built-in bookcases, gas log fireplace in Great Room, hardwood flooring in LR/DR area and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen offers SS and granite, pantry, private balcony. Secondary bedroom and loft area on upper level overlocking great room/living room. Master on main with ensuite. Washer and Dryer included. Tons of storage. One car garage. Pets are case by case basis. Walking to MARTA/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Perennial Drive have any available units?
803 Perennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 803 Perennial Drive have?
Some of 803 Perennial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Perennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 Perennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Perennial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Perennial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 803 Perennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 Perennial Drive offers parking.
Does 803 Perennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Perennial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Perennial Drive have a pool?
No, 803 Perennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 803 Perennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 Perennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Perennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Perennial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Perennial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Perennial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
