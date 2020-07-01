7905 Saddle Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated executive home in Saddle Ridge! 4 car garage. One of a kind chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 sinks, huge fridge, trash compactor, granite, custom cabinets and so much more. Breakfast area overlooks tranquil back yard/deck that is perfect for entertaining. The living room has vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace, master bedroom opens up to the deck and master bath features dual showers, frameless shower doors, 2 granite vanities, custom tile work. One of kind gem! Don't miss, it won't last long. owner is a licensed Real Estate agent in Georgia.