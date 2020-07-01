All apartments in Sandy Springs
7905 Saddle Ridge Drive

7905 Saddle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Saddle Ridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated executive home in Saddle Ridge! 4 car garage. One of a kind chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 sinks, huge fridge, trash compactor, granite, custom cabinets and so much more. Breakfast area overlooks tranquil back yard/deck that is perfect for entertaining. The living room has vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace, master bedroom opens up to the deck and master bath features dual showers, frameless shower doors, 2 granite vanities, custom tile work. One of kind gem! Don't miss, it won't last long. owner is a licensed Real Estate agent in Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have any available units?
7905 Saddle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Saddle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

