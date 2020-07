Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

STUNNING POOL HOME on 1 ACRE next to the Dunwoody Country Club. 2 MASTER BDRMS one MASTER ON THE MAIN. 3 FIN levels. 3 BR UP, ONE ON MAIN, ONE FULL APARTMENT in basement. Renovated w/ GOURMET KITCHEN overlooks HOTEL LIKE POOL w/ CABANA, GARDEN SEATING FOR morning coffee or afternoon cocktail. ENJOY splashing in the pool and frolicking on your LAWN/BACKYARD min to Perimeter Biz/Retail, Buckhead, Downtown ATL, MARTA, GA400 & I285 commutes.