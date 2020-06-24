7415 Highland Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Newer Townhome in a lovely community 5 minutes from 400. Great location and Top Schools! Three level townhome features a double master roomate floorplan on top level and a second great room with a full bathroom in basement next to garage entry. Community feautures great community pool and active HOA. This community is across the street from the North Springs Charter HS!