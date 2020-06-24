7415 Highland Bluff Drive

7415 Highland Bluff, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 North Springs Apartments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Newer Townhome in a lovely community 5 minutes from 400. Great location and Top Schools! Three level townhome features a double master roomate floorplan on top level and a second great room with a full bathroom in basement next to garage entry. Community feautures great community pool and active HOA. This community is across the street from the North Springs Charter HS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
