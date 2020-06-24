All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7415 Highland Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7415 Highland Bluff Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

7415 Highland Bluff Drive

7415 Highland Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7415 Highland Bluff, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Newer Townhome in a lovely community 5 minutes from 400. Great location and Top Schools! Three level townhome features a double master roomate floorplan on top level and a second great room with a full bathroom in basement next to garage entry. Community feautures great community pool and active HOA. This community is across the street from the North Springs Charter HS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have any available units?
7415 Highland Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have?
Some of 7415 Highland Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Highland Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Highland Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Highland Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College