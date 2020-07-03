All apartments in Sandy Springs
Location

7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home in a great and convenient location. Updated kitchen with wine rack, granite countertops, tile backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwoods and tile floor throughout the main level and a living room. Large serene private backyard with deck perfect for relaxing outside or entertaining. Close to GA-400, Roswell Rd, shopping, restaurants and much more.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have any available units?
7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have?
Some of 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

