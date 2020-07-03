7260 Northgreen Drive Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful home in a great and convenient location. Updated kitchen with wine rack, granite countertops, tile backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Hardwoods and tile floor throughout the main level and a living room. Large serene private backyard with deck perfect for relaxing outside or entertaining. Close to GA-400, Roswell Rd, shopping, restaurants and much more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.