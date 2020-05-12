705 Edgewater Trail NW

Amenities

Come home to this open and spacious house in Riverside neighborhood. Wooded lot and private backyard add serenity to this mid-century charmer. Outstanding public and private schools for this Sandy Springs location. Common rooms include not only a large living room/dining room combination with fireplace & vaulted ceilings but an additional den as well, which could easily be an office. Kitchen has eat-in area with separate laundry room. Large bedrooms are light filled. Terrace level has bonus room, bedroom and additional full bath. Large deck makes for perfect evenings relaxing outside among the trees.