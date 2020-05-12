All apartments in Sandy Springs
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
705 Edgewater Trail NW
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:16 PM

705 Edgewater Trail NW

705 Edgewater Trail · No Longer Available
Location

705 Edgewater Trail, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come home to this open and spacious house in Riverside neighborhood. Wooded lot and private backyard add serenity to this mid-century charmer. Outstanding public and private schools for this Sandy Springs location. Common rooms include not only a large living room/dining room combination with fireplace & vaulted ceilings but an additional den as well, which could easily be an office. Kitchen has eat-in area with separate laundry room. Large bedrooms are light filled. Terrace level has bonus room, bedroom and additional full bath. Large deck makes for perfect evenings relaxing outside among the trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have any available units?
705 Edgewater Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 705 Edgewater Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
705 Edgewater Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Edgewater Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW offer parking?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not offer parking.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have a pool?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Edgewater Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Edgewater Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.

