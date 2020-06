Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Renovated kitchen and baths. Recent paint & carpeting. Private balcony overlooks trees. Sought after complex walking distance to activity near Perimeter Mall. Secluded, quiet community tucked back in but close to activities, restaurants and shopping. Community has lakes, 24 hr club house, lighted tennis courts, pool and walking paths. Lots of guest parking. Full credit and background check for all applicants. Property is vacant and available immediately.