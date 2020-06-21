6980 Roswell Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool

If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Please be aware there is a Craigslist scam presenting as the owner. Do not provide any information to any contact from Craigslist.



This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated. All new flooring, paint throughout, etc. Nestled in the gated community of Stone Manor, close to major highways, restaurants, shoppings, parks, etc. First floor hosts, Living room, Stackable Washer and Dryer closet, kitchen and half bath. Bedroom and bathroom are upstair (open loft style-no bedroom door). Private patio to enjoy Atlanta weather, Community fitness center and swimming pool.



Schools: Spalding Drive Elem, Sandy Springs Middle, North Springs High



2 occupants maximum- 12 month lease minimum -Pets: 1 per condo only- $350 non refundable pet fee- No aggressive breeds



For showing information please use the following link... or if link it not available please visit our direct website www.vineyardatlanta.com (available rentals). Applications should be submitted through our website as well.



Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.

$150 Move In Fee- Due prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.