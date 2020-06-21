All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:49 PM

6980 Roswell Road

6980 Roswell Road · (678) 273-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sandy Springs
North Springs Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

6980 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit I-5 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Please be aware there is a Craigslist scam presenting as the owner. Do not provide any information to any contact from Craigslist.

This 1 bedroom 1.5 loft town home has been newly renovated. All new flooring, paint throughout, etc. Nestled in the gated community of Stone Manor, close to major highways, restaurants, shoppings, parks, etc. First floor hosts, Living room, Stackable Washer and Dryer closet, kitchen and half bath. Bedroom and bathroom are upstair (open loft style-no bedroom door). Private patio to enjoy Atlanta weather, Community fitness center and swimming pool.

Schools: Spalding Drive Elem, Sandy Springs Middle, North Springs High

2 occupants maximum- 12 month lease minimum -Pets: 1 per condo only- $350 non refundable pet fee- No aggressive breeds

For showing information please use the following link... or if link it not available please visit our direct website www.vineyardatlanta.com (available rentals). Applications should be submitted through our website as well.

Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.
$150 Move In Fee- Due prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6980 Roswell Road have any available units?
6980 Roswell Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6980 Roswell Road have?
Some of 6980 Roswell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6980 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6980 Roswell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6980 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6980 Roswell Road is pet friendly.
Does 6980 Roswell Road offer parking?
No, 6980 Roswell Road does not offer parking.
Does 6980 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6980 Roswell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6980 Roswell Road have a pool?
Yes, 6980 Roswell Road has a pool.
Does 6980 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 6980 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6980 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6980 Roswell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6980 Roswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6980 Roswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
