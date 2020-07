Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Great END unit in the heart of Sandy Springs! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Hardwood floors in the hall, family room and dining room. Gorgeous tile in the foyer and kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops- very bright and open. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Walk out of the family room into a closed in courtyard patio area.