67 Weston Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

- Weston Drive is a townhouse in Sandy Springs, GA 30328. This 2,240 square foot townhouse sits on a 958 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 2016. Nearby schools include St Jude The Apostle Catholic School, Primrose School of Dunwoody and Cumberland Academy Of Georgia. The closest grocery stores are Publix, The Fresh Market and Bharath Groceries. Nearby coffee shops include Italia D'Oro Coffee House, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Bella's Gourmet Kitchen, Creations at the Art Institute and Bella's Gourmet Kitchen. Weston Dr is near Art Institute of Atlanta.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,StoveTop,WallOven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



