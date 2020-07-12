All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 67 Weston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
67 Weston Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

67 Weston Dr

67 Weston Dr · (678) 710-6119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

67 Weston Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 67 Weston Dr · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
- Weston Drive is a townhouse in Sandy Springs, GA 30328. This 2,240 square foot townhouse sits on a 958 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 2016. Nearby schools include St Jude The Apostle Catholic School, Primrose School of Dunwoody and Cumberland Academy Of Georgia. The closest grocery stores are Publix, The Fresh Market and Bharath Groceries. Nearby coffee shops include Italia D'Oro Coffee House, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Bella's Gourmet Kitchen, Creations at the Art Institute and Bella's Gourmet Kitchen. Weston Dr is near Art Institute of Atlanta.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,StoveTop,WallOven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5881624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Weston Dr have any available units?
67 Weston Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Weston Dr have?
Some of 67 Weston Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Weston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
67 Weston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Weston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Weston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 67 Weston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 67 Weston Dr offers parking.
Does 67 Weston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Weston Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Weston Dr have a pool?
No, 67 Weston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 67 Weston Dr have accessible units?
No, 67 Weston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Weston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Weston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Weston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Weston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67 Weston Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity