6649 Encore Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW Luxury townhome located in within walking distance to new home office for Mercedes Benz, State Farm and UPS. You will love the views from the unit overlooking the double pools! Upgraded to the MAX! Unit offers a chef's kitchen white quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, Floor-to-ceiling windows, gives tons of natural light plus hardwood floors throughout. Oversized master suite offers spa shower including shower heads & body sprays and beautiful custom closet. Loft area and rooftop terrace, finished basement with additional bedroom and bathroom. The amenities in ARIA include a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center & large park. Short commute to Mercedes Benz, UPS & State Farm!