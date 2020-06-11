All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

6649 Encore Blvd

6649 Encore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6649 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW Luxury townhome located in within walking distance to new home office for Mercedes Benz, State Farm and UPS. You will love the views from the unit overlooking the double pools! Upgraded to the MAX! Unit offers a chef's kitchen white quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, Floor-to-ceiling windows, gives tons of natural light plus hardwood floors throughout. Oversized master suite offers spa shower including shower heads & body sprays and beautiful custom closet. Loft area and rooftop terrace, finished basement with additional bedroom and bathroom. The amenities in ARIA include a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center & large park. Short commute to Mercedes Benz, UPS & State Farm!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 Encore Blvd have any available units?
6649 Encore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6649 Encore Blvd have?
Some of 6649 Encore Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 Encore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6649 Encore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 Encore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6649 Encore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6649 Encore Blvd offers parking.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6649 Encore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6649 Encore Blvd has a pool.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6649 Encore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6649 Encore Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6649 Encore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6649 Encore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
